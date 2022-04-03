Austin Theory Denies That Vince McMahon Will Help Him Against Pat McAfee

– Speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman ahead of WrestleMania 38, WWE Superstar Austin Theory discussed his matchup against Pat McAfee scheduled for later tonight. Below are some highlights:

Austin Theory on Pat McAfee: “You know what, I am so tired of hearing about Pat today. That’s all people want to talk about is this Pat McAfee guy. But do you know what everyone is going to be talking about? The most stupendous selfie in WrestleMania history that I take is when that piece of crap is on the floor, and I am standing tall after I drop him with an A-Town Down.

On not meeting Vince McMahon’s help against McAfee: “You know what, there’s a lot of detail right now that I can’t let out. That’s why I am in the position that I am in, you know what I mean? I know what you’re trying to do, you want to know if Mr. McMahon is going to help me on Sunday, I don’t need any help. It’s Pat McAfee, it’s a guy that I don’t have to prepare for. It’s a guy that’s had to literally prepare so much for me, and he’s still not going to be prepared.”

The match goes down later tonight at WrestleMania 38: Night 2. The card will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and it will be broadcast live on Peacock.