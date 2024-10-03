Austin Theory Says He Pitched Jelly Roll Chokeslam at Summerslam

Back at WWE Summerslam, Jelly Roll attacked A-Town Down Under and delivered a chokeslam to Austin Theory. In an interview with Battleground (via Fightful), Theory said that he pitched the chokeslam to Triple H, as the initial plan was something different.

He said: “On the Jelly Roll situation, it wasn’t going to be a chokeslam. I heard ideas of ‘maybe a chokeslam,’ but a scoop slam is what it was (going to be). Being in the ring with everybody and going to Triple H, ‘Hey, trust me on this. Let him give me a chokeslam. I’ll make it look amazing. All he has to do is put his arm up.’ Sure enough, we went out there, it looked amazing, it trended like crazy. It was all over the place. It’s just understanding that job of what you need to do that night and always understanding why I’m doing something. ‘Is this going to help this? Is this what we’re trying to do for the company right now and the position they’re putting me in?’ I’m all in. I’m never disappointed. I have a huge opportunity. I have a moment; it’s the WWE, and it’s the place I wanted to be my entire life. There is not one other place I wanted to go, this is it. I’m locked in. Whatever the opportunity is, the moment, whoever the guy is, it doesn’t matter if it’s The Rock or Jelly Roll, I’m all in.“