Ava Attends Golden Globes With The Rock

Ava was in attendance at the Golden Globes alongside her father, The Rock. As you can see below, the NXT GM appeared in the audience at Sunday night’s ceremony at the table with her father. Also at the table were the cast of Emilia Pérez including Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, and more.

Saldana won Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the ceremony, with Emilia Perez winning three awards so far.