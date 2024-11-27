– Major League Wrestling announced a new matchup for the upcoming MLW TV tapings for beIN SPORTS TV on the same night as MLW: Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot. The matchup will feature Ava Everett vs. Delmi Exo on December 5 in New York City. Here’s the full announcement:

A bitter rivalry rekindled.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Delmi Exo vs. Ava Everett at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW: Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT, presented live on YouTube for free from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, December 5.

MLW is excited to announce a highly anticipated showdown between two of its fiercest competitors, as Delmi Exo takes on the returning Ava Everett. This pivotal match, taped exclusively for beIN SPORTS, promises to shake up the MLW Women’s division as both athletes look to get into the championship mix.

The history between Delmi Exo and Ava Everett runs deep. In the summer of 2023, Delmi shocked the world by defeating Ava to claim the wXw Women’s Championship, proving she could stand tall against one of wrestling’s most formidable stars. The loss still lingers for Ava, who has since been on a global tear, racking up victories against top-tier talent and gaining invaluable experience. Now, Everett returns to MLW with one goal: breaking into the championship mix. A victory over Delmi would put her on a direct path to a title shot.

For Delmi, this match is more than just a fight—it’s about redemption. She has made it clear that she will not be denied another dance with the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship, currently held by the ruthless Janai Kai. However, questions loom about whether Delmi is in the right headspace after the brutal attack she suffered at Slaughterhouse. Janai Kai showed no respect, cutting Delmi’s hair in a shocking act of humiliation and leaving the “God Queen” with a burning desire for revenge.

Ava Everett is laser-focused on capitalizing on any vulnerability in Delmi. Having competed across the globe and battled some of the sport’s best, Everett is ready to reestablish herself in MLW and ascend to the top of the women’s division. For Ava, this match represents a chance to not only avenge her 2023 loss but to also prove she’s ready to take on anyone—including Janai Kai.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Can Delmi Exo channel her anger and focus her sights on another championship run, or will Ava Everett’s experience and hunger for success prove too much?

