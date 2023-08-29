wrestling / News
Awesome Kong To Return To the Ring At Impact 1000
Awesome Kong is making her in-ring return at the Impact 1000 taping. Impact announced that Kong will make her return to wrestling action at the September 9th taping, marking her first match since a January 2020 taping of AEW Dark.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* Ultimate X Match: Competitors TBA
* Feast or fired Match: Competitors TBA
* Team 3D vs. TBA
* Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards
BREAKING: IMPACT Hall of Famer @MeanQueenK will RETURN TO THE RING for the first time in over three years at #IMPACT1000 on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/1aAiOT8wri pic.twitter.com/scWwHqDxKo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 29, 2023
