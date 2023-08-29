wrestling / News

Awesome Kong To Return To the Ring At Impact 1000

August 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Awesome Kong Impact 1000 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Awesome Kong is making her in-ring return at the Impact 1000 taping. Impact announced that Kong will make her return to wrestling action at the September 9th taping, marking her first match since a January 2020 taping of AEW Dark.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Ultimate X Match: Competitors TBA
* Feast or fired Match: Competitors TBA
* Team 3D vs. TBA
* Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards

