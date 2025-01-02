wrestling / News
AXS TV Confirms NJPW Agreement Has Expired
January 1, 2025 | Posted by
AXS TV has confirmed reports that their agreement to air NJPW on the network has expired. As reported yesterday, NJPW on AXS TV is ending as the agreement between the two companies expired with the end of the year. AXS issued a statement to confirm the news, telling POST Wrestling:
“We will not be airing New Japan Pro Wrestling for the foreseeable future. Our agreement expired at the end of 2024. And we do not comment on the state of current or future agreements.”
It was reported yesterday that NJPW opted not to renew the contract and is seeking a deal with a larger station in the US. No word on when that may happen.
