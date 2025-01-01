wrestling / News
Update on NJPW Leaving AXS TV
December 31, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, NJPW on AXS TV is said to be ending soon as New Japan’s contract with AXS TV is ending, and New Japan opted not to renew. According to a report by PWInsider, there will be no new additional episodes of NJPW on AXS TV, and the contract between New Japan and AXS TV expires tonight (Dec. 31) at midnight.
