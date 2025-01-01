wrestling / News

Update on NJPW Leaving AXS TV

December 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW on AXS TV Image Credit: NJPW

As previously reported, NJPW on AXS TV is said to be ending soon as New Japan’s contract with AXS TV is ending, and New Japan opted not to renew. According to a report by PWInsider, there will be no new additional episodes of NJPW on AXS TV, and the contract between New Japan and AXS TV expires tonight (Dec. 31) at midnight.

