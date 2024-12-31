NJPW on AXS TV Reportedly Ending, Contract Expired

– It looks like another era of NJPW on AXS TV is coming to an end. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, NJPW on AXS TV is over, and New Japan’s contract with AXS TV has expired.

Meltzer stated that from New Japan’s side, the promotion is saying that it was their decision to part ways with AXS TV. The latest contract was up, New Japan ultimately decided against renewing its deal with AXS. Additionally, Meltzer stated that NJPW wanted to negotiate to get their programming onto a better station.

New Japan Pro Wrestling returned to AXS TV with new weekly episodes in March 2022. New Japan previously ran its weekly series on AXS TV from 2015 to 2019.