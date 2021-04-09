Backstage Details On Whether John Cena, Brock Lesnar, & Goldberg Could Appear At WrestleMania 37

WWE typically offers some surprises at WrestleMania, and Fightful Select has the details on potential stars that could make appearances this weekend at WrestleMania 37, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg.

According to Fightful, anything with Cena would obviously have to have been laid out and planned way ahead of time because of his current filming schedule. However, the site mentions that wrestlers within the company did state that they’d be “surprised” if Cena wasn’t involved at WrestleMania in some capacity.

Fightful also notes that Lesnar was not figured into anything creatively by February, and when discussions began surrounding placing Daniel Bryan in the Universal title match with Roman Reigns and Edge, there “hadn’t been much progress” on Lesnar figuring into anything.

Additionally, Fightful reports that while Goldberg was “briefly discussed” for a WrestleMania match earlier in the year during his program with Drew McIntyre, he wasn’t figured into creative plans by February, though he does still have another match on his contract for this year.