Backstage Details on What Led to Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

– As previously reported, the pro wrestling world has been shocked to its core with the news that Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes have departed from AEW. Additionally, word has also surfaced that Cody Rhodes’ camp is having talks with WWE about a potential return. Fightful Select released a report with some additional details on what led to today’s shocking announcement.

Previously, Cody Rhodes confirmed rumors that his AEW contract had expired at the end of 2021, and he was continuing to work in AEW under a handshake agreement with Tony Khan. According to Fightful’s report, Cody was looking to sign a new big money deal with AEW in a meeting that took place last Friday (February 11). However, Cody and Brandi could not come to terms with AEW on a new contract for them.

When this happened, several people inside and outside the company were clued into the situation, and they believed that Cody would be leaving AEW. After Cody Rhodes reportedly started receiving inquiries on the matter over the weekend, Cody is said to have claimed that the rumors were “spun.”

Before AEW President Tony Khan, Cody, and Brandi all made their official statements, WWE officials were reportedly aware of the matter, and they knew that the announcement from earlier today was coming at 10:00 am ET. With regards to Cody possibly having talks with WWE, Fightful’s report notes that the two sides have had discussions.

Word was spread to AEW talent that Cody would be announcing his exit about 15 minutes before he made the announcement. Additionally, the Fightful report stated that Cody and Brandi weren’t as connected to the locker room in recent years as when AEW first started. It’s rumored that Cody Rhodes had started becoming distant from the other AEW EVPs (The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega).

Cody Rhodes was one of the founding members of AEW and signed with the company at its inception in 2019, and he was routinely one of AEW’s top marquee stars. His wife Brandi Rhodes was also signed to the company as their Chief Brand Officer and also appeared as an onscreen talent.