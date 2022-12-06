Backstage Injury Update on Drew McIntyre

– As previously reported, Drew McIntyre was forced to withdraw from this week’s tag team title contest against The Usos as he’s not medically cleared to compete on SmackDown this week. According to an update by Fightful Select, McIntyre’s injury is said to be minor and he will only be out for a brief amount of time. He’s expected to be returned soon.

As a result of McIntyre’s withdrawal, Sheamus will now team with his stablemate Butch against The Usos on SmackDown this week. The show will be broadcast live on FOX at 8:00 pm EST.