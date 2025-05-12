Backstage News On MLW Teasing The Arrival Of Shotzi

Recently departed WWE Superstar Shotzi is officially heading to Major League Wrestling (MLW), with Fightful Select confirming her appearance for the June 26 “Summer of the Beasts” event, as previously teased by MLW. MLW sources have indicated significant plans for her.

According to the report, MLW is not only excited about Shotzi joining but also “expected to work a number of them [shows] in the future.” Furthermore, the company reportedly intends to give her “some reasonable freedom and input as to who she faces,” valuing her creative contributions.

This signing comes as Salina De La Renta spearheads an overhaul of MLW’s women’s division. Fightful previously reported that joshi talent, particularly from TJPW, is a major part of this revamp and will be featured on nearly every show. MLW is also reportedly eyeing CMLL luchadoras, indie prospects, and other recently available high-profile talent.

A significant match MLW sources reportedly “want to build to” is Shotzi challenging current MLW World Featherweight Champion Shoko Nakajima, who won the title in April.