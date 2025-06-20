Backstage Note on How AEW Stars Felt About Wrestling At Grand Slam Mexico

AEW held their Grand Slam Mexico event this past Wednesday from Arena Mexico, a show that also featured talent from CMLL. It was headlined by a ten-man tag team match, with The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and the Beast Mortos taking on Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland and The Opps. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the show was seen as a point of pride among many AEW wrestlers and the show was seen as a success by AEW and CMLL.

Many of the AEW wrestlers viewed working Arena Mexico as a ‘career highlight’, similar to getting to work the Tokyo Dome. The wrestlers credited the hot crowd with making the experience special. It was the first time many of the talent had performed in Arena Mexico.

Speaking of Arena Mexico, there is a very select group of wrestlers to have wrestled at that venue, as well as Madison Square Garden, Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome. Several wrestlers made the list with AEW Grand Slam Mexico, including Mercedes Mone. Mone became the first woman to ever compete at all four venues. The ‘big four club’ is seen as an achievement among wrestlers. FTR would have been the first tag team to do so, but Cash Wheeler did not make the trip, so Dax Harwood got it on his own. Other talent who achieved the milestone this past Wednesday include Will Ospreay, Brody King, Ricochet and Adam Cole. They join a group that includes John Tenta, Road Warrior Animal, Juice Robinson, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Rocky Romero, Jay Lethal, Tomohiro Ishii, Kazuchika Okada, Zack Sabre Jr., Mark Briscoe, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. Had Dustin Rhodes been booked, he would have made the club as well.

Tony Schiavone got the milestone himself, as he’s the only announcer to broadcast from all four arenas. Jim Ross, had he been able to make the trip, would have got the milestone as well. He is currently recovering from a battle with colon cancer.