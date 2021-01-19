wrestling / News
Backstage Note on Drew McIntyre Appearing at Superstar Spectacle
January 19, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE World champion Drew McIntyre is still self-isolating at home after his positive COVID-19 test, and he’s expected to return in time for his match with Goldberg at the Royal Rumble 2021. PWInsider reports that WWE officials are hoping that McIntyre will be cleared in time in order to work the Superstar Spectacle TV taping scheduled for Friday, January 22.
The show is slated to air in both English and Hindi language broadcasts in India on Tuesday, January 26 on Indian Republic Day. The event is also expected to air on the WWE Network.
As noted, Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Superstars are all set to appear on Superstar Spectacle. WWE has not yet confirmed if Drew McIntyre will appear at the event.
