wrestling / News
Backstage Note On Plans For Edge At Last Monday’s RAW
July 28, 2022 | Posted by
It was previously reported that Edge was planned to appear at this past Monday’s RAW at Madison Square Garden, but that didn’t happen. PWInsider reports that there were indeed plans for Edge and Beth Phoenix to appear on the show, but then Vince McMahon retired. It was said that the plans changed shortly after McMahon’s exit from the company. The original plans also called for the two to appear during Summerslam weekend, but it’s unknown if that’s still happening.
