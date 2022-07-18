Update On Plans For Edge’s WWE Return

We haven’t seen Edge since The Judgment Day kicked him out of the group, and a new report has an update on when he may next show up. Fightful Select reports that WWE is planning to bring the WWE star to next week’s Raw, which takes place in Madison Square Garden and is the final episode before Summerslam.

At this point it has not yet been confirmed if Edge will appear on the show, but plans are in place to bring him in. If he does show up, it would be his first on-screen appearance since the June 6th episode of Raw when Finn Balor joined The Judgment Day and the group turned on him. WWE has been airing vignettes for the last few weeks teasing Edge’s return with references to his past opponents, though his name has not been made explicit in the videos.