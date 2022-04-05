Backstage Note on PPV Buys for ROH Supercard of Honor XV

– According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the pay-per-view broadcast for ROH Supercard of Honor XV drew “over 20,000” buys for traditional TV pay-per-view. The number did not include viewers who watched the show on HonorClub.

The event was held on Friday, April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. This was the first ROH show after the company was acquired by AEW CEO & President Tony Khan, who also oversaw the creative booking for the event as well.