Backstage Note On Which Wrestler Likely Isn’t Playing AEW’s Devil (SPOILERS)

Fightful Select reports that while the identity of the Devil in AEW still hasn’t been revealed, there is word on who is not playing the role.

During this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, the Devil and his minions attacked Hangman Page and put him through the windshield of a car. This led to many believing that Jack Perry is the man behind the mask. After all, Perry had issues with CM Punk over the summer due to wanting to use real glass in an angle with Punk. This led to Perry using it at All In, then telling Punk, on-air, to ‘cry him a river’. That led to a physical altercation backstage, Punk’s firing from AEW and Perry’s suspension.

However, one “high level” source stated they do not believe that Perry is involved in the Devil angle. While Perry’s suspension has been up for a while, he has not returned to AEW and hasn’t been backstage.

It was noted that plans could change as to who will be under the masks, but Tony Khan has said that the people involved have been the same since the start.

As for Page, he will be off of TV for a little bit to sell the attack.