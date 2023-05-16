– Fightful Select has an update on Indus Sher following last night’s WWE Raw. According to Fightful, the current plans for Indus Sher will have Jinder Mahal acting as a mouthpiece, but he will still wrestle with Sher as a team.

They defeated the team of Trey Thompson, and Lucky Ali was the other enhancement talent who lost to Indus Sher in a squash last night.

– Additionally, Fightful Select reports that last night’s show was the highest grossing Raw in the history of Greensboro, North Carolina. Last night’s show was held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

– Lastly, Fightful also notes that Triple H was not in attendance at last Friday’s SmackDown, he was backstage for last night’s Raw.