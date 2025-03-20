– A report by WrestleVotes has another rumor for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. According to the report, the late former WWE Superstar Kamala is another name who has been discussed internally in WWE for this year’s induction class.

James Arthur Harris debuted as “The Ugandan Giant,” Kamala, in WWE in 1984. WWE has not yet announced Kamala for this year’s inductees. The former WWE Superstar sadly passed away in August 2020 at 70 years old from cardiac arrest brought on by COVID-19.

So far, WWE has only announced Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger as the Class of 2025 inductees. This year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday, August 18 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas during WrestleMania Week.