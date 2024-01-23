Backstage Rumor on Finn Balor’s WWE Contract Status

– Fightful Select has an update on the WWE contract status of Finn Balor. It was initially reported by Wrestling Inc. founder Raj Giri that Balor’s WWE contract is set to expire following WrestleMania 40 and that Balor hasn’t been approached about renewing his deal yet.

According to Fightful’s update, Balor’s contract will be up this year, but sources close to Balor are claiming it won’t expire “immediately after WrestleMania.” They are instead claiming that his deal will be up within a few months of WrestleMania 40.

Additionally, WWE has reportedly not approached multiple talents yet who have contracts that are due up later this year. Other Superstars who have contracts due to expire this year are Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre.

Balor is currently one half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions with Damian Priest.