Backstage Rumor on Adnan Virk’s Replacement for WWE Raw

– PWInsider has an update on the likely replacement on Monday Night Raw after WWE parted ways with lead broadcaster Adnan Virk after six weeks yesterday. Per the report, the word behind the scenes in WWE today is that Jimmy Smith will replace Virk starting on Monday, May 31.

Additionally, F4WOnline.com reports that Smith will be working alongside Corey Graves and Byron Saxton for the broadcast team.

Smith has previously worked in MMA and was also a broadcaster for American Ninja Warrior, UFC, and Bellator MMA. However, Smith’s role as a broadcaster for those programs was generally as a color commentator and not a play-by-play guy. He has no prior broadcast work in professional wrestling.

Last March, it was reported that Smith auditioned for a WWE broadcasting role. WWE later announced in April following WrestleMania 37 that Virk would be the new lead broadcaster for Raw.