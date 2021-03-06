wrestling / News
Former UFC Commentator Jimmy Smith Reportedly Auditions For WWE
March 5, 2021 | Posted by
According to a new report, former UFC commentator Jimmy Smith had a tryout for WWE today. Wrestling Inc reports that Jimmy SMith, who has worked with both Bellator and the UFC, was at Friday night’s Smackdown taping auditioning for an announcing gig.
Smith was with Bellator from 2010 through 2017, and then signed with the UFC in January of 2018. The UFC did not renew his contract in 2019.
