Backstage Rumor on Pat McAfee Being Taken Off NXT TV, When He Might Return

– This week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on Pat McAfee and when he might return to NXT programming. According to the report, the decision to take him off NXT TV was a WWE call and not McAfee’s own, and he will be off NXT TV for a while.

It’s stated that Pat McAfee will likely return to NXT later in the spring. He worked two matches in NXT this year, first against Adam Cole and against at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Earlier this week, McAfee made sure to congratulate Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch on Twitter after they retained their titles on Wednesday’s edition of NXT on the USA Network.