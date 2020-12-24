WWE News: Sami Zayn Compares Big E to Kanye West Interrupting Taylor Swift, Pat McAfee Congratulates NXT Tag Champs, NXT Video Highlights

– Sami Zayn is still unhappy that Big E crashed his Sami Awards party last week on SmackDown. Zayn was so angry, he started sounding like Tom Cruise in some leaked audio. Earlier today, he tweeted out a photo, which compares Big E’s interruption to Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards. You can view that tweet below.

Sami Zayn is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental title tomorrow night on SmackDown against Big E. The show will be broadcast on FOX.

– Pat McAfee congratulated NXT tag team champs Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch on Twitter after they defended their titles on last night’s NXT against Drake Maverick and Killian Dain in a Street Fight. You can view that tweet below.

McAfee wrote, “Congrats boys. Those titles deserve to spend the holidays with the greatest on earth.. and that’s yinz, @ONEYLORCAN and @strongstylebrit. IT’S GREAT TO BE GREAT, it must suck.. to suck #WWENXT”

– WWE released video highlights for last night's NXT. You can view those clips below.






























