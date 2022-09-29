Backstage Rumor on When WWE Will Reveal the White Rabbit

– Fightful Select has an update on WWE’s highly buzzed about White Rabbit mystery angle. According to the report, “those in the know” claimed that the reveal of the White Rabbit is expected to happen next weekend at WWE Extreme Rules. However, it’s unknown if the person behind the angle will appear in person or not.

The Fightful report noted that “not everyone” was sold on the idea of using QR codes for the teases in the White Rabbit angle. However, the people backstage in WWE informed Fightful that the angle has been a major success and generated even more buzz than what was intended.

Additionally, the report noted that the WWE creative team has been mostly hands-off with the angle, and most backstage sources are unsure about all the various, small details that it involves. According to the report, only WWE higher-ups are aware of the plans for the White Rabbit and how it will continue.

As noted, most of the speculation unanimously belives that the angle will see the return of Bray Wyatt to WWE. Wyatt was previously released by WWE in July 2021.

Meanwhile, WWE Extreme Rules is scheduled for Saturday, October 8. The event will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.