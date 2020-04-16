Backstage Rumors on Information Packet Given to Furloughed WWE Employees & Producers, When Furlough Period Could End

– WrestlingInc.com has a report with details on what the recently furloughed WWE producers and employees were allegedly told by WWE on yesterday’s news in the form of an information packet. As previously reported, the producers are being furloughed, not fired, and some of them will be brought back when WWE returns to running house shows and live events again.

The WWE producers who were furloughed this week include Fit Finlay, Shane Helms, Billy Kidman, Mike Rotunda, Pat Buck, Shawn Daivari, Scott Armstrong, Sarah Stock, and Lance Storm. According to WrestlingInc.’s report, the producers received an information packet with details on why they were being furloughed, which read that it was due to the “current level of work available as a result of COVID-19.” Additionally, the packet stated that the coronavirus pandemic is “an unforeseen circumstance, akin to a natural disaster.”

The report states that while it’s unconfirmed that every employee was sent the same information packet, multiple people received the one that was detailed.

The report notes that the producers and employees who were furloughed will be kept on payroll until Saturday, April 18, which is when the furlough begins. The furlough reportedly has an end date of July 1. However, the information packet stated that the end date is currently subject to an extension “given the current situation and ongoing uncertainties.” As such, the furlough does not have a definitive end date, and there’s an expectation it will last less than six months. Also, WWE is reserving the right to extend the length or terminate the period of the furlough at the company’s discretion.

It’s said that WWE also plans to keep employees in the loop on decisions that are made during this time. It was stated that further layoffs “might be necessary,” while the hope is that the furloughs will be enough.

Employees who are enrolled in the WWE health plan will still be covered by health insurance contributions during the furlough period, and they will reportedly keep their seniority within the company. Employees were also informed that while they do not receive their paycheck, they are potentially eligible for unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which offers unemployment insurance of $600 per week.