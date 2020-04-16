wrestling / News
More NXT Cuts Expected, Main Roster Cuts Believed To Be Done For Now, Producers Furloughed
April 16, 2020 | Posted by
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the cuts of talent on the main roster are done for now, although more NXT cuts are expected. Yesterday saw the release of thirty-eight people overall, including wrestlers and staff.
He also said that it’s unlikely there will be any more producers released. It was noted that the producers were furloughed, not fired, which means some (if not all) will be brought back when WWE is able to run house shows again. The producers were let go because WWE didn’t need as many as they had right now when they aren’t running house shows.
