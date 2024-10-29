– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is currently not scheduled to appear at this weekend’s WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Gunther is currently scheduled for action at this weekend’s PLE against Cody Rhodes, where they will face off for the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship.

Goldberg appeared at WWE Bad Blood earlier this month, when Gunther came out and verbally ran down Goldberg. Security then intervened from Gunther and Goldberg getting physical. If WWE does have anything planned for the two down the line, it appears it won’t be happening this weekend at WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 takes place on Saturday, November 2 at the Mohammed Abdo Arena. The show will be broadcast live on Peacock.