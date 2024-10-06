– As previously reported, Goldberg made an appearance during tonight’s WWE Bad Blood. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther came out during Triple H’s segment announcing a new title for WWE Crown Jewel. Gunther then ran down Goldberg, which then prompted the WWE Hall of Famer to get out of his seat. He was then stopped by security from getting physical. During the Bad Blood post-show press conference, Triple H addressed Goldberg’s appearance earlier tonight, and if there have been talks about one more match for Goldberg.

Triple H on Goldberg appearing at Bad Blood: “I can tell you, as you said, Atlanta loves Bill Goldberg. He was here tonight with his wife and his son. Always going to get a huge reaction here, enjoying the show. You know, things get said. When Bill came back, he was not too happy with Gunther.”

On Goldberg possibly having another match in WWE: “We will see. We will see. You know, the further you go, time catches up with all of us. So the further you go, those talks get further and further away from reality, but I don’t know. I saw Bill earlier in the day, and it was great. I saw Bill later in the day, and there was a different look on his face with a spark in his eye. I would say, ‘Never say never.'”

The 57-year-old Goldberg last wrestled at the WWE Elimination Chamber event in February 2022, losing to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match. He’s spoken before about wanting a retirement match.

