wrestling / News
Backstage Update on Daniel Garcia Following AEW Return
August 25, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Daniel Garcia made his AEW TV return earlier today at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium. He appeared during Will Ospreay vs. MJF for the AEW American Championship, stopping MJF from using a foreign object and helping Ospreay regain the title. PWInsider has an update on Garcia’s AEW status following his return.
It was reported earlier this month that Garcia’s current AEW contract is up in October and he had not yet signed a new deal. PWInsider reports that Garcia has yet to sign a new contract, and he’s still currently in discussions with AEW on a new one. As of now, his contract is still slated to expire in October.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Matt Hardy Spoiling Finish To His WWE Summerslam 2004 Match
- Chris Jericho Recalls Getting Heat for Calling The Undertaker ‘Boring’ in Second WWE Promo
- Bruce Prichard Explains Why He Liked Steve Austin Leading the Alliance
- Man Detained By Security After Protesting Hulk Hogan Appearance In Ohio