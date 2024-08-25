Backstage Update on Daniel Garcia Following AEW Return

– As previously reported, Daniel Garcia made his AEW TV return earlier today at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium. He appeared during Will Ospreay vs. MJF for the AEW American Championship, stopping MJF from using a foreign object and helping Ospreay regain the title. PWInsider has an update on Garcia’s AEW status following his return.

It was reported earlier this month that Garcia’s current AEW contract is up in October and he had not yet signed a new deal. PWInsider reports that Garcia has yet to sign a new contract, and he’s still currently in discussions with AEW on a new one. As of now, his contract is still slated to expire in October.