Latest On Daniel Garcia’s AEW Contract Status

A new report has an update on Daniel Garcia’s AEW contract status. As previously reported, Garcia’s contract is set to expire in the fall. Fightful Select reports that Garcia’s contract is up in October and that while one top name in the company had believed he was staying, as of last week he has not signed a new deal.

Garcia has been off TV since he was assaulted by MJF in the latter’s heel turn at the start of July. AEW is interested in retaining him, and there has been interest in him from WWE as well.