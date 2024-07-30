– F4WOnline.com’s Wrestling Observer Radio has an update on AEW wrestler Daniel Garcia, who has not appeared since losing a main event matchup against Will Ospreay on AEW Dynamite. After the match, he was attacked and taken out by MJF.

As previously reported, Garcia’s AEW contract is believed to expire this fall. According to Meltzer, when Garcia did the angle with MJF on Dynamite, he had not yet signed a new contract with AEW. Meltzer added, “I asked around, and it wasn’t like people thought he was leaving.”

Alvarez noted he had heard that AEW conducted the post-match angle with Garcia with full awareness that he may not be back on AEW programming. Alvarez stated, “When they did that angle, they were aware that he may not be back and so the angle was done in case he doesn’t come back, and if he does come back, then they’ve got a storyline feud with MJF.”

Alvarez continued that Garcia is thinking about his next options for when his contract is up, along with exploring going to WWE. He went on, “I know he [Garcia] had been thinking about it, or he had told people he had been thinking about what he was going to do, which he should do, check with both sides or whatever if your deal is coming up.” Alvarez added, “I don’t think it’s 100 percent that he’s coming back, I will say that, but I don’t think that he has re-signed or decided to leave yet but that was one of the reasons that he was taken out in that storyline.”

Ibou of WrestlePurists later reported that Garcia has not yet made his decision on what he will do next, and that he still hasn’t re-upped with AEW. He wrote, “He has not resigned, he has interest from other companies, he has not made his decision, AEW is confident he will stay and if/when that’s official, he will slot back into a feud with MJF.”

Daniel Garcia made his AEW debut back in October 2020 on Dark. He later signed a full-time contract with the company in October 2021.

He’s fine. The company is protecting themselves while he hopefully dots his eyes and crosses his T’s. If he stays, he’s jumping into a feud with Max. If he leaves, then he was Ricochet’d. They’d like him to stay and feel that he will. https://t.co/CMVxitIojC — Ibou, of WrestlePurists (@BackupHangman) July 29, 2024