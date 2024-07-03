Backstage Update on Daniel Garcia’s AEW Contract Status

– Fightful Select has an update on the AEW status of former ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Daniel Garcia. The report notes that while Garcia’s current AEW contract is slated to expire in the fall of this year, it’s believed internally he’ll be remaining under the AEW banner for the foreseeable future.

As of earlier this year, Garcia’s contract was reportedly set to expire in the fall, unless he already signed a new contract already. One top name reportedly informed Fightful that they do not expect Garcia to go anywhere and also expressed the belief that Garcia already re-signed with the company. If Garcia doesn’t re-sign with AEW before the fall, he’s poised to become a hot and young free agent, about to turn 26 years old, who already has multiple years of in-ring and television experience under his belt.

Those close to Garcia reportedly said his future would come into focus soon. He’s currently scheduled to challenge Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship later tonight on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break.

Daniel Garcia made his AEW debut in October 2020 on Dark. He later had a WWE tryout in January 2021, which is said to have gone “exceptionally well,” later getting Garcia a match on NXT TV. According to the report, while WWE didn’t sign Garcia, they said to him that if anyone else was interested in him, they would sign him sooner. AEW later signed Garcia to a full-time contract in October 2021.

Fightful also notes that Garcia’s WWE tryout, along with some select others that also occurred in 2021, led to WWE running specific tryouts for wrestlers who had existing in-ring experience.

Ospreay vs. Garcia for the AEW International Championship goes down later tonight on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. The show is being held at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The live broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST on TBS.