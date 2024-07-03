wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which is the return of the annual ‘Beach Break’ theme. The lineup includes:
* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinals: Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinals: PAC vs. Bryan Danielson
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinals: Jeff Jarrett vs. Wild Card
* Mercedes Mone Double Championship Celebration
* We’ll hear from Britt Baker
TONIGHT!
With #ForbiddenDoor in the rear view mirror, all eyes are fixed to #AllIn TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite Beach Break Presented by #SharkWeek LIVE from the @WintrustArena in Chicago, IL at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/psyLctR9M8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update On Why Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland Was Booked At Forbidden Door
- Backstage Update on Natalya, WWE Superstars Heading to Canada for MITB
- The Undertaker Thinks Bret Hart Should’ve Dropped the Title on WWE TV Before Leaving
- Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon’s High Hopes For Ultimate Warrior In 1996