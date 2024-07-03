wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

July 3, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which is the return of the annual ‘Beach Break’ theme. The lineup includes:

* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinals: Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinals: PAC vs. Bryan Danielson
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinals: Jeff Jarrett vs. Wild Card
* Mercedes Mone Double Championship Celebration
* We’ll hear from Britt Baker

