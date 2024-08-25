– Will Ospreay got some revenge, defeating American Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) at tonight’s AEW All In: London event at Wembley Stadium. His first time competing at Wembley, Ospreay beat MJF to regain the previously labeled “International” Championship, which MJF later re-christened as the AEW American Championship. Ospreay is a London, UK native and was victorious at Wembley.

MJF previously beat Ospreay to win the title in a match that nearly went 60 minutes on the 250th episode of AEW Dynamite. His title reign now ends at 39 days. The former AEW World Champion attempted to use a foreign object against Ospreay, but a man in a mask stopped MJF and decked him out, revealing himself to be Daniel Garcia. Garcia has not been seen on AEW programming since being attacked and taken out on a stretcher on the July 3 edition of Dynamite.

After the match, AEW interim EVP Christopher Daniels handed Ospreay a brand-new International Title belt. Thus ends the saga of MJF’s short-lived AEW American Championship.

You can view some clips and images from the match below. AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium is still ongoing.

