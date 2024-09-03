Backstage Update on Odyssey Jones’ WWE Status

– As previously noted, there’s a great deal of speculation happening this week regarding the WWE status of Odyssey Jones, whose profile and information was quietly removed from WWE’s website. He also hasn’t been on Raw despite appearing in a prominent angle recently with The New Day. Fightful Select released a new update on Jones earlier this morning.

According to the latest update, besides Jones not appearing on Raw, the wrestler was not in attendance at last week’s show either. Additionally, WWE sources stated that Jones was not in the “immediate creative plans” for promotion, with no other context provided on Jones’ status.

Also, The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods appeared to reference Jones in their TV segment last week, without actually mentioning him by name. Fightful notes that WWE talents haven’t heard from officials regarding what happened with Odyssey Jones. His removal from the WWE website is reportedly not an error either.

Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Chris Featherstone is reporting via social media that Odyssey Jones is “gone” from WWE. However, no details were given as to why he was let go. WWE has yet to comment on Jones or his rumored release.

Odyssey Jones previously debuted on Raw last month. He was drafted to the roster earlier this year during the 2024 WWE Draft. He allied with The New Day in their fight against The Final Testament.

Was just given word from a source within WWE that Odyssey Jones "is gone." No details as to the cause, but he is indeed gone. — Dr. Chris Featherstone, Ph.D. (@chrisprolific) September 3, 2024

He was off the roster page earlier in the day. I reached out to my sources within WWE and received confirmation that he is gone. Didn't receive any detail as of why, though. https://t.co/Slgm64SKNt — Dr. Chris Featherstone, Ph.D. (@chrisprolific) September 3, 2024