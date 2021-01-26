Backstage Update on Dana Brooke Following Last Night’s Raw (Video)

– Fightful Select has an update on Dana Brooke following last night’s six-woman tag team match on Raw where she teamed with Mandy Rose and Charlotte Flair against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Lacey Evans. As previously reported, Brooke was initially reported by PWInsider as being OK after taking what appeared to be a rough bump from a chokeslam by Nia Jax.

According to Fightful’s own update, Dana Brooke “appeared to be fine” when she was able to make her way to the back from the ThunderDome following the match.

Additionally, you can see some footage and highlights from the match in question in the player below. The chokeslam spot happens at about two minutes and 15 seconds in.