Backstage Update on Impact’s Slammiversary Date & Plans
May 5, 2021
– PWInsider has an update on the date for Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2021. This year’s event is reportedly scheduled for Saturday, July 17. As of now, the reported plan is to air the show live in Nashville, Tennessee.
Additionally, that date falls after the timeframe where the non-compete clauses for Superstars who were released by WWE on April 15 is slated to end. So wrestlers who were released by WWE on April 15 would be available to appear on Slammiversary on that date.
