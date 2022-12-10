Backstage Update on John Cena’s Status Closer to WrestleMania 39

– During this week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that there are now some questions regarding John Cena’s potential status at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The Observer noted that Cena is scheduled to be filming a movie, Ricky Stanicky, in Australia throughout February and March.

WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for April 1-2, 2023. So, Cena’s filming wouldn’t necessarily preclude him from Mania. However, the report would appear to suggest that Cena’s filming schedule would keep him away from TV time to help build up a match for the premium live event.

Additionally, Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that a matchup Cena vs. Austin Theory “was absolutely an idea” for WrestleMania 39. However, Meltzer noted that he doesn’t know how it will ultimately pan out.

He went on there’s a lot that could and could not happen at next year’s WrestleMania since the event would prospectively involve multiple part-timers, whose schedules might suddenly become too busy for the show, specifically The Rock and John Cena. Besides his multiple film and TV commitments, The Rock is also trying to get an XFL revival off the ground next year as well.

As noted, Variety reported that Cena will be appearing on the final SmackDown of 2022 on December 30. There were no other details on the plans for his upcoming appearance.

Cena’s upcoming movie, Ricky Stanicky, is a comedy that will also star Zac Efron.