Backstage Update on Nevaeh Parting Ways With Impact Wrestling

– On last week’s edition of Before The Impact, Havok defeated Nevaeh. Following the show, Nevaeh indicated on social media that she is now leaving the company. As we confirmed with Nevaeh after the show, this is not part of a storyline and she has officially parted ways with Impact Wrestling.

Also, Fightful Select reports that Impact Wrestling is planning on bringing in several new women’s talents into the promotion over the coming weeks and months.

Nevaeh noted on Twitter on April 15, “Thank you @impactwrestling, this last year was incredible for me.” You can see the messages she posted following Before The Impact below.