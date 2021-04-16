wrestling / News
Nevaeh Finished With Impact Wrestling Following Loss To Havok
Nevaeh has finished up with Impact Wrestling following her loss to Havok. Nevaeh posted to Instagram and Twitter on Thursday after she lost to her former tag team partner on the Impact pre-show, writing:
“Turns out, I was the weakest link.
Thank you to @IMPACTWRESTLING, this last year was incredible for me.”
Nevaeh has subsequently confirmed with 411 that she is officially finished with Impact. She made her debut for Impact on April 28th of last year on the second night of Impact Rebellion. She quickly formed a tag team with Havok, that lasted until recently. They split and began feuding when Nevaeh, frustrated with their lack of success, turned on Havok on the March 30th episode of Impact Wrestling.
