wrestling / News
Nevaeh Makes Appearance at Impact Rebellion
Nevaeh made an appearance on Tuesday night’s Impact Rebellion Night Two, watching on as Havok and Rosemary did battle. Nevaeh, who has worked for SHIMMER, RISE, WoW and other companies, came down to stand by the ramp during Havov and Rosemary’s Full Metal Mayhem match. Havok, who Nevaeh has previously teamed with on a couple of Impact specials, noticed her but then went back to Rosemary who eventually won the match.
You can see a GIF of her appearance and from the end of the match below:
.@nevaehOi4k is here!
She's watching Full Metal Mayhem from afar. #Rebellion pic.twitter.com/UdJsivQh38
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2020
