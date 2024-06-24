Backstage Update On Rhea Ripley’s WWE Status

During an altercation backstage on the April 8th episode of WWE Raw, Liv Morgan attacked Rhea Ripley, causing a shoulder injury. The estimated recovery time for Ripley’s injury is at least four months, leading her to relinquish the Women’s World Title. Morgan later claimed the title from Becky Lynch. The plan is for Ripley to resume her rivalry with Morgan once she returns.

According to a previous report by Dave Meltzer, Ripley is currently undergoing shoulder rehabilitation instead of opting for surgery and there is a possibility that she may not make it back within the original timeframe.

Sources from Fightful Select have indicated that preparations have been made so that Ripley can seamlessly return to the program whenever she is ready. If needed, she may even return in a non-wrestling capacity. Internally, there have been discussions about Ripley’s involvement in the World Title program upon her return.

The specific story available at the time of her return will determine the programs she will be a part of. Despite her absence, many creative decisions have been made that still involve Ripley. It is worth noting that Fightful has not been informed about any active, creative plans or if the company has reached out to Ripley. However, there is hope that she will make an on-screen appearance in some capacity before Summerslam, assuming everything goes well.