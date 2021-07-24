Backstage Update on Superstars Opting Out of WWE Performance Center Training Sessions

– Fightful Select has an update on the recent training centers that were taking place at the WWE Performance Center for wrestlers to prepare for returning to the road and live touring in front of fans. The training sessions have been a topic of controversy after Bayley was reportedly injured during a training session at the PC.

While WWE mandated these sessions, which were reportedly mandatory at first, Fightful reports that while the sessions were originally stated as being mandatory, talent relations in the following days informed the roster if they had a personal reason they could not attend the sessions, those would be taken into consideration. Additionally, several wrestlers reportedly offered personal reasons they could not attend the sessions, so they did not make it out to them.

However, one of the wrestlers Fightful spoke to expressed that almost all of the women’s wrestlers on the roster made the trip to the Performance Center. As previously reported, Sasha Banks, who has not appeared on TV since WrestleMania 37, also made the trip to get in some training at the WWE Performance Center.