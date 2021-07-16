Recent Injury to Bayley Had Some WWE Wrestlers Questioning Need For Conditioning Prior To Touring Return

It was announced last week that Bayley suffered a torn ACL and her match with Bianca Belair for WWE Money in the Bank is now cancelled. An unnamed WWE wrestler spoke with The Wrestling Observer Newsletter and questioned the need for WWE to have mandatory training leading to the return to live touring, particularly for wrestlers who have already been regularly wrestling on TV and PPV. This is similar to a report from last month which said certain wrestlers were not happy with having to do extra conditioning in addition to normal training and matches.

One wrestler said: “I wrestled full time for 15 years. If you are in shape enough to do TV and PPV matches you need zero conditioning or preparation to go back on the road and do live events. My entire regular career I never did a single in ring drill for conditioning. I did cardio at the gym sure but never additional ring time. The only time I did in ring drills for conditioning was when I took post “retirement” bookings and had to have a big match for the first time in a year or so but that’s because I hadn’t had a match in a year and was going to have to do 30 minutes at a top level. When I went from working 1 match a week locally. . to 7 nights a week. I did zero drills to prepare. The only thing harder about 7 nights a week to once a week is the wear and tear on your body, so doing more wear and tear with drills to prepare makes it worse not better.“