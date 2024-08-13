Backstage Update On The Lucha Bros’ AEW Status Amid WWE Reports

As previously noted, AEW believes the Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) will likely leave AEW for WWE once their contracts are up.

Those in AEW think the Lucha Bros. want to join WWE together and not be sent to NXT. It was noted that Penta had mentioned to some close friends that he had discussions with WWE earlier this summer.

Recently, there was a report that Penta was traveling to Orlando, FL, which sparked rumors among fans that he might be visiting the WWE Performance Center located there despite still being under AEW’s contract. However, Penta quickly dismissed these rumors on Twitter, stating, “no more gossip! my present is aew!”

Fightful reports that Penta wanting to join WWE alongside Fenix isn’t a problem since WWE is interested in Fenix as well. They confirmed that Penta would be in Orlando this week, but it wasn’t clear if he was visiting the Performance Center.

Some people within AEW suspected this situation might occur but were still surprised to see it reported. They had offered the Lucha Bros. a new contract, reportedly matching what Penta claimed WWE was willing to offer. From AEW’s perspective, it was noted that while many suspected something was up, they were still taken aback when it became public.

It’s important to remember that many details remain unverified because WWE is trying to avoid any contract tampering issues. Penta has also told friends that his contract has already ended, even though he is still listed on the AEW roster.

Some AEW sources mentioned that if Penta’s contract hasn’t expired, AEW could add injury time to both of their contracts. There were claims within AEW that the tag team didn’t want to handle business in the usual manner, leading to several departures from the company.