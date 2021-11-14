Backstage Update on Wrestler’s Return at MLW War Chamber TV Taping (SPOILERS)

– Fightful Select has an update on former WWE Superstar ACH, aka Jordan Myles, returning to MLW at the recent War Chamber TV tapings. At the event, ACH competed in a Ladder Match for the MLW National Openweight title. You can find the full results from MLW War Chamber TV tapings HERE.

ACH had been away from MLW for eight months, and he’d recently been wrestling in the Texas and Illinois areas since last March. According to the report, MLW sources indicated that fans can expect to see more of ACH soon and that he’s back with the company on a regular basis as of now.