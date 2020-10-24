Backstage Update on Penta El Zero M Replacing Fenix in AEW Title Eliminator Tournament (SPOILERS)

– As previously reported, AEW announced that Penta El Zero M will replace Fenix in the next round of the title eliminator tournament against Kenny Omega. Fenix was forced to withdraw from the tournament after suffering an injury during his match against Penta on Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Dave Meltzer shared more details on the change and the Penta vs. Omega match at the TV tapings on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, it was a doctor’s call to pull Fenix from the match with Omega at Thursday’s AEW TV tapings. Fenix wanted go ahead with the match, but AEW’s ringside doctor, Dr. Michael Sampson, said no to that idea. Meltzer added that Fenix was telling people he was doing OK earlier this week after getting hurt in the match with Penta. However, Dr. Sampson still called off the previously scheduled tournament match with Omega.

Also, Meltzer stated he was told that AEW now plans to do another match between Fenix and Penta due to the change. Additionally, Fenix’s withdrawal from the tournament would give AEW a potential opportunity to set up a future match down the line with Omega, since Fenix never actually lost. Omega is currently the expected favorite to win the tournament.

The winner of the new Penta vs. Omega matchup will now face the winner of Wardlow vs. Hangman Page in the finals at AEW Full Gear next month.