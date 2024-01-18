Backstage Update on Plans for ROH Supercard of Honor 2024

– Fightful Select has an update on the next pay-per-view even for ROH Wrestling. According to the report, ROH is planning an April 2024 return for Supercard of Honor during WrestleMania 40 Week in Philadelphia.

Supercard of Honor will reportedly be held on Friday, April 5 in the city, and the reported venue where it will be held is the Liacouras Center. The Liacouras Center has a capacity for about 10,000 people, but it’s usually scaled for much lower. AEW has previously taped editions of Dynamite in the arena.

Initially, Tony Khan appeared reluctant to continue promoting ROH pay-per-view events during WrestleMania week after purchasing the company in 2002. However, it looks like he later reconsidered. Supercard of Honor continued the tradition in 2023, and it looks like that will happen once again this year.

ROH has not yet announced plans for Supercard of Honor 2024. The last ROH PPV show was Final Battle 2023 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas